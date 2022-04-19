ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willet, NY

Traffic Alert: Multiple Road Closures

wxhc.com
 2 days ago

Traffic alert: on NY-41A CLOSED in both directions between Cutler School...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willet, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Box truck driver ran into NYSEG pole after brakes failed in effort to avoid hurting people

On April 20 around 4:14 p.m. the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department responded to the area of 408 E. State St. for a box truck that ran into a NYSEG Pole. Upon arrival Officers shut down the area of E. State St between Seneca way and Stewart Ave. According to the driver of the truck, his brakes failed coming down E. State St. In order to avoid hurting anyone down the hill, he attempted to stop his vehicle by running into the NYSEG pole.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Crashes Thru Seneca Falls Store

Police have not yet released details about an accident Tuesday night. A car drove through a wall on the southside of the Kinney Drug Store on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls. The incident occurred around 7- when the car jumped a sidewalk and crashed through the wall. Photos from the...
SENECA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Cutler School Rd#German
WNBF News Radio 1290

Chenango Forks Home Damaged by Fire

A home in Chenango Forks is damaged by fire during a late-season heavy snow that has presented a challenge to firefighters. The blaze at 298 Conklin Hill Road between Croft and Cloverdale Road was reported shortly after 6 a.m. April 19 during the height of calls to 911 due to the snowstorm.
CHENANGO FORKS, NY
WETM 18 News

Possible injuries after two-car vehicle accident in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — An intersection was blocked and two cars were totaled after a two-car vehicle accident happened in the town of Chemung. Initial reports came into the newsroom around 4:50 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. A reporter was sent to the intersection of County Road 60 and Wyncoop Creek […]
CHEMUNG, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-car accident in Big Flats blocks CR-64

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car vehicle accident occurred this afternoon in Big Flats, resulting in possible injury, and a temporary blockage of the road. Scanner reports first came into the newsroom around 2:50 p.m. of a two-car accident at the intersection in front of the Five Guys restaurant along County Road 64 in […]
BIG FLATS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy