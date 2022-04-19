ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as bond yields hit new highs

By Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. 30-year bond yield hits 3%

* Netflix set to report after closing bell

* J&J slips after suspending COVID vaccine sales forecast

* Futures: Dow up 0.06%, S&P up 0.02%, Nasdaq off 0.03% (Adds comment, updates prices)

April 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open flat on Tuesday as Treasury yields hit new highs on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes, while investors awaited more earnings reports to assess the impact of inflation and the Ukraine war on company profits.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday repeated his case for increasing the rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow a 40-year-high inflation. He also said he did not rule out a 75 basis points rate hike.

Shares of rate-sensitive megacap companies including Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc dipped slightly in premarket trading as the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3% for the first time since early 2019.

The 10-year yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, rose to a new high at 2.909%, their highest since late 2018.

“When you think about what has been hit the hardest as rates moved higher this year, the damage has been done to the average Nasdaq Composite stocks. I think the market is already assuming 3% yield on the 10 year,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

“The earnings season is taking some of the attention that had been hyperfocused on the correlation between yields and falling growth stocks.”

After recovering in March from a selloff driven by the Ukraine war, U.S. stocks have again come under pressure this month as the prospect of higher U.S. rates weigh on growth and technology stocks.

The S&P 500 growth index has shed about 14% so far this year, while its value counterpart is down just 0.9%.

Johnson & Johnson slipped 0.7% after it suspended its sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine due to global supply surplus and demand uncertainty.

Only 38 companies in the S&P 500 index have reported first-quarter earnings so far, with 78.9% of them topping profit estimates, as per Refintiv data. Typically, 66% beat estimates.

At 08:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis up 0.75 points or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.03%.

The main indexes ended lower in thin trading on Monday as investors returned from Easter holidays to weigh bank earnings, with Bank of America Corp posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly rose in March, but starts for single-family housing tumbled amid rising mortgage rates.

Twitter Inc slipped 1% despite overnight reports that more private-equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for the micro-blogging site.

Netflix Inc, set to report after the closing bell, was down 0.1%. The streaming giant is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth in nearly eight years, with analysts warning it could lose about a million subscribers due to its exit from Russia. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D’Silva)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Tesla and Sleep Number report quarterly results on Wednesday. They could disappoint the market. If Tesla stumbles, other electric-car specialists including Lucid Group could prove vulnerable. Sleep Number is expected to post declining revenue and earnings, and it's fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall St#Earnings Reports#Inflation#European#Netflix#Covid#S P#Microsoft Corp#Apple Inc#U S Treasury#Nasdaq Composite#National Securitie
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading. DiDi Global Inc....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
Reuters

China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement...
CHINA
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip

March 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street pushed stocks and Treasury yields down on Wednesday after both had powered higher earlier in the week as investors took in the strength of the economy and hawkish comments from U.S. policymakers. Two-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply so far in March and...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after tech-driven rally

March 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened flat on Friday after a technology stocks-driven rally in the previous sessions, as investors weighed concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the possibility of bigger interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.55 points, or 0.02%, at the...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Wall Street Steady, Treasury Yields Hit New Highs

BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Shares on Wall Street mostly steadied on Friday after a tech-driven rally and U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of elevated interest rates and effects of Russia's war in Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 47.83 points, or 0.14%,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy