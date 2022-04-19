ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Sen. Lankford, OU Students for Life discuss abortion during Q&A session

By Miranda Vondale Foster
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, spoke at the University of Oklahoma with Students for Life on Monday. Lankford did a question and answer session with Kristin Hawkins, passionately discussing having...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wade, OK
State
Oklahoma State
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
KPVI Newschannel 6

Passel of medical marijuana measures passes House

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws got a going-over in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, with more than a dozen bills approved and sent to the Senate. The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Corporate America steps up to fight for abortion access — after backing anti-abortion Republicans

Just after the Texas GOP's near-total abortion ban (S.B.8) officially took effect last September, companies like Uber, Lyft, Bumble, and Match parachuted into the political fray by providing their Texas-based employees with benefits packages designed to dampen the impact of the bill. Uber and Lyft, for instance, created legal defense funds for drivers who might be sued for providing rides to abortion doctors. And Match, which owns Tinder, a created relief fund for staffers and their dependents seeking to get an abortion outside the Lone Star State. This week, Citigroup and Yelp vowed to cover similar out-of-state care for their employees, a move that no doubt reinforces Corporate America's veneer of progressivism as more Republican-led states – like Idaho, Oklahoma, Arizona, South Dakota – join the race to pass draconian restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Dna#Sen#Q A#Norman#Kokh
Idaho Capital Sun

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears

WASHINGTON — Abortion access throughout the country could soon depend on a patchwork of state laws if a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservatives overturns the constitutional right it established nearly 50 years ago.  The court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban is expected sometime within the next two months. But state legislatures have been […] The post States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Idaho governor signs bill modeled after Texas’ new abortion law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed a bill modeled after the Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks, becoming the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits. Under the Idaho law, abortions cannot be performed once...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTUL

Remembering the Oklahoma City Bombing 27 years later

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today marks the 27th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing. Survivors, family members, and officials will gather at the Oklahoma City Memorial to remember the lives lost Tuesday morning. Several speakers will take the podium to share a few words including a family member and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Remembrance ceremony honors victims of Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A remembrance ceremony was held to mark the 27th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. The ceremony honored the 168 people who lost their lives on April 19, 1995 in the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. The ceremony took place inside First...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MSNBC

With abortion ban, Idaho Republicans follow in Texas’ footsteps

It was last summer when five Republican-appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices gave the green light to Texas’ abortion ban, effectively ending Roe v. Wade protections in the nation’s second largest state. In a dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts warned at the time that the state law could serve as “a model for action in other areas.”
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Labor Commissioner race heats up with nickname dispute surrounding Hominy representative

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In the race for Oklahoma's next labor commissioner, the incumbent, Leslie Osborn, is worried a gimmick is getting in the way. "We really do serious work at the labor department. We make sure that people have a safe workplace to go to so they can go home to their families at night. I don't want something like this that could be comical or a gimmick to take away from the serious work that we do," said Osborn.
HOMINY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy