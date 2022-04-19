ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Men with ‘machine guns’ carjack 70-year-old in Parkway Village, another man in East Memphis, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ic4z2_0fDSsyBl00

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say carjacked a man with a machine gun and attempted another carjacking within ten minutes on Sunday.

The first incident was reported at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins around 10 p.m. The victim told police a man opened his door to his Infiniti Q50 and demanded his keys.

Police said the victim was able to speed away from the scene.

Ten minutes later, another carjacking was reported on Camelot Lane in Parkway Village.

Man charged in fatal Hickory Hill crash

A 70-year-old man told police he was blocked in by an Infiniti SUV when two men approached him and pulled him out of his Nissan Altima.

Police said one of the men struck the victim in his face several times with a “machine gun” moments before driving off in his vehicle.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, officers located the Nissan, which was occupied by Antonio Herman.

Herman was taken into custody where he admitted to both incidents.

Herman was charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, vulnerable adult abuse and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 14

Yvette Juarez
2d ago

he is special what type of treat could a 70yr old man be that he needed that type of ammo. only a scared person would do that..

Reply(1)
4
Chase Robin
2d ago

they do this because Memphis Police is Never Anywhere in Sight...i just Visited Memphis and I was afraid to go anywhere...i drove from the airport to Cordova..i Didnt see not One Cop Car!!! In Boston, you see different Agencies..none of this mess could happen..u would get a black down the street..not to mention the Great quality Cameras everywhere!!!

Reply(4)
2
Covid-19 Killer!
2d ago

A 70 year old man! Memphis has some of worst people in the world!

Reply
8
Related
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Amputee was abducted, killed, left in field

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Memphis Police#Machine Guns#Shell#Infiniti#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man found shot to death in car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy