Men with ‘machine guns’ carjack 70-year-old in Parkway Village, another man in East Memphis, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say carjacked a man with a machine gun and attempted another carjacking within ten minutes on Sunday.

The first incident was reported at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins around 10 p.m. The victim told police a man opened his door to his Infiniti Q50 and demanded his keys.

Police said the victim was able to speed away from the scene.

Ten minutes later, another carjacking was reported on Camelot Lane in Parkway Village.

A 70-year-old man told police he was blocked in by an Infiniti SUV when two men approached him and pulled him out of his Nissan Altima.

Police said one of the men struck the victim in his face several times with a “machine gun” moments before driving off in his vehicle.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, officers located the Nissan, which was occupied by Antonio Herman.

Herman was taken into custody where he admitted to both incidents.

Herman was charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, vulnerable adult abuse and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon.

