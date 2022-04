DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise in conjunction with the City of Dothan and Visit Dothan will host the team. On Wednesday June 29th, the team will be at the Westgate Softball Complex for a clinic for over 100 local travel-ball players as well as an open practice for anyone who wants to attend.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO