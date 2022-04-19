ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 High-Protein Breakfast Bowl Recipes For All-Day Energy

By Olivia Avitt
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many of us aren’t making a point to eat a good one, or we’re just skipping it altogether. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning or just don’t know what to make, breakfast is often the meal that gets put on the backburner. However, starting your day off strong nutritionally is key for having a healthy mind and body, so not eating a balanced breakfast will prevent you feeling your best.

If you feel overwhelmed with the thought of coming up with easy and cost effective meal ideas, there’s no need to worry! There are plenty of quick and cheap options out there—throwing together a breakfast bowl is one versatile and inexpensive option for making sure you start your day off strong. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, what three breakfast bowl recipes she recommends for lasting energy all day long!

According to Young, there are a few common mistakes she sees her clients make when it comes to choosing breakfast items. “Some common mistakes are skipping protein and eating too many refined carbohydrates/white flour instead of whole grains. Another mistake is eating a jumbo portion of grains—like oversized muffins and bagels without any nutritional value,” she says. Protein is essential for staying full and having lasting energy. Many popular breakfast foods—like bakery items and refined carbohydrates—are majorly lacking in protein. This is often the cause of the midday slump, so making sure your breakfast is high in protein is crucial.

Having a balance of protein and healthy carbs is the best approach for putting together a balanced breakfast. “In general, I advise including a protein rich food (yogurt, nut butter, eggs) along with healthy carbs (whole grain cereal or bread, fruits, veggies),” Young says. She shared her two favorite breakfast bowl recipes with us that you can try at home!

Yogurt Parfait Bowl

This is a great one that you can make quickly in the morning, and is a good option if you don’t like eating anything to heavy or savory first thing when you wake up. Young recommends throwing together Greek yogurt, blueberries, half of a banana, chia seeds, and rolled oats in a bowl. However, you should be sure to opt for unsweetened yogurt—yogurt is often packed with sneaky amounts of added sugar that can cause an energy crash later in the day.

Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

If you want something you can take with you on the go this option is for you. Blend together low-fat milk or almond milk, one tablespoon of peanut butter, one scoop of your favorite protein powder, ground flax seeds, half a cup of mixed berries, and half of an apple. Much like yogurt, plant based milks can be full of added sugars—so it’s best to opt for the unsweetened milks if possible.

Starting your morning off right with a protein-packed breakfast is the best way to set yourself up for success each day, and avoid things like energy crashes and imbalanced blood sugar. However, it’s important to remember that leading a nutritious lifestyle is possible on a budget and when you lead a busy life! If you want quick and easy options for a balanced breakfast, try a yogurt parfait or smoothie bowl as grab and go options that will start your day off strong!

