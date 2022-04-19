Khamzat Chimaev Challenges ‘F*cking B*tch’ Joaquin Buckley After Darren Till Confrontation

A lightweight headliner between Jeremy Stephens and Clay Collard is taking place now (Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022) at 2022 PFL 1. Stephens is landing early. Collard is trading as well. Stephens lands an uppercut. Collard lands a hook. Collard is having success, but Stephens is still throwing back while shelling up. Stephens lands a couple of leg kicks, but eats a counter. Stephens connects with a body kick and follows it up with a right hand. Stephens connects with a check hook but Collard continues to eat strikes. The fight is paused after a clash of heads. The fight resumes and they continue swinging. They start firing away in the pocket. Stephens complains of a head butt but the action continues. Collard lands a number of body shots. Stephens is looking slightly overwhelmed but responds with a leg kick. Collard lands a right. Collard shoots but Stephens defends. Collard continues to put the pressure but is eating check hooks from Stephens while doing so. Collard rips the body and adds a knee for good measure. They end the round clinching each other.

