ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 09:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Klamath Alerts

Weather Outlook: Spring Storm Arriving Tonight

A strong spring storm will bring much needed snow to the Cascades and create a wind storm for the East side. The highest winds should ramp up late tonight after 11pm. A strong front will bring gusty winds to much of the forecast area from late Sunday through Monday. Strongest winds are expected east of the Cascades. Gusty winds at the coast and in higher terrain west of the Cascades. Use extra caution with high-profile vehicles. Power outages possible in strongest winds. Wind direction will be from the west to southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop across Interstate 15 between Barstow and Baker reducing visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional round of minor tidal flooding is possible with the high tide cycle Saturday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE East winds will diminish to 10 to 15 mph after midnight and become northeast Friday morning.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Local gusts to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden strong wind gusts could result in the development of blowing dust across roadways. Reduced visibility may occur creating hazardous driving conditions. A few power outages may occur as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds across CA 127 and 190 in Death Valley could impact high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Butler, Warren and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Kearney; Phelps Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Phelps, Adams and Kearney Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1024 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holstein to Holdrege. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Norman around 1030 PM CDT. Holstein around 1035 PM CDT. Roseland around 1040 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kenesaw, Juniata, Prosser, Hastings and Hansen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau, Curry County, Roosevelt County, De Baca County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Local gusts to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy