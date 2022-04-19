ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Montgomery, Southeast Warren, Southern Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and...

alerts.weather.gov

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Butler, Warren and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Jefferson and northeastern Lewis Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carthage, or 13 miles east of Fort Drum, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Deferiet, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Diana Center, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte, Beaver Falls, Indian River and Natural Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LANCASTER AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southeastern and east central Nebraska.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wasatch Back WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible on east-west running routes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden strong wind gusts could result in the development of blowing dust across roadways. Reduced visibility may occur creating hazardous driving conditions. A few power outages may occur as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds across CA 127 and 190 in Death Valley could impact high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA

