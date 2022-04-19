Winter Weather Advisory issued for Montgomery, Southeast Warren, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Jefferson and northeastern Lewis Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carthage, or 13 miles east of Fort Drum, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Deferiet, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Diana Center, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte, Beaver Falls, Indian River and Natural Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
