Albany County, NY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 09:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Elevations above 1500 feet in Western Windham and Bennington Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton, and Western Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevations of the Adirondacks could see additional ice accumulation into Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Western Greene
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Highland SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING Scattered snow showers are expected this evening for locations along and west of the Allegheny Front. Localized accumulations of a coating to an inch are expected. Gusty northwest winds and very cold temperatures will lead to areas of blowing snow as well. Snow showers and blowing snow may reduce visibility below one mile at time. Please be extra careful when traveling this evening and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility along with the potential for snow covered and slippery surfaces.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Western Prince William Sound The following message is transmitted at the request of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center in Girdwood has issued an AVALANCHE WARNING * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. * WHERE...For the Western Chugach and Kenai Mountains in and around Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake, Lost Lake, and Seward. * WHEN...In effect through 6:00 PM AKST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and rain combined with strong winds have created widespread areas of unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural large avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Debris from avalanches above may run into valley bottoms. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended. Backcountry travelers should stay off of...and out from underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances. Outside of the backcountry, roof avalanches are likely, pay attention to children, people and pets under roofs shedding snow. Similar avalanche danger may exist outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. For more information visit cnfaic.org.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Sullivan, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Cheshire; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT .A couple of waves of low pressure will move past the region today and tonight. While low elevations will see mainly rain, elevations especially above 1000 feet will see and mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Sullivan and Cheshire Counties. In Maine, Interior Cumberland Highlands County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE East winds will diminish to 10 to 15 mph after midnight and become northeast Friday morning.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty east winds will develop Wednesday afternoon with blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Expect difficult travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wasatch Back WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible on east-west running routes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12 inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible. * WHERE...Monida Pass...Pine Creek Pass...Targhee Pass Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big Holes... Island Park area...Clark County and the Lost River Range. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blowing snow is possible at highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to around 5500 to 6000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy snow where snowfall is heaviest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Adams County. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

