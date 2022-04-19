Winter Storm Warning issued for Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Western Prince William Sound The following message is transmitted at the request of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center in Girdwood has issued an AVALANCHE WARNING * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. * WHERE...For the Western Chugach and Kenai Mountains in and around Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake, Lost Lake, and Seward. * WHEN...In effect through 6:00 PM AKST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and rain combined with strong winds have created widespread areas of unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural large avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Debris from avalanches above may run into valley bottoms. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended. Backcountry travelers should stay off of...and out from underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances. Outside of the backcountry, roof avalanches are likely, pay attention to children, people and pets under roofs shedding snow. Similar avalanche danger may exist outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. For more information visit cnfaic.org.
Comments / 0