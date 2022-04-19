Winter Storm Warning issued for Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Cheshire; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT .A couple of waves of low pressure will move past the region today and tonight. While low elevations will see mainly rain, elevations especially above 1000 feet will see and mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Sullivan and Cheshire Counties. In Maine, Interior Cumberland Highlands County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH ・ 28 DAYS AGO