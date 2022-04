The Kemp Marriage and Family Therapy Clinic at Oklahoma Baptist University is launching multiple grief support groups for students and employees on the University’s Shawnee campus. The groups began meeting the week of March 21 and will last through the remainder of the spring semester. The groups are designed as safe and confidential support groups for those who have experienced grief and loss from death, divorce, incarceration, deployment, deportation, and/or foster or adoptive care.

