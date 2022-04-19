ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Mom says ‘it’s been hell’ since son who managed Youngstown club was murdered

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lhE2_0fDSo7VL00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Almost 10 years after her son’s murder, Jewel Moses still gets the sheets of music in the mail.

She doesn’t know who is sending them or why, but they are pages and pages filled with sheet music, folded up to fit in a standard business-size envelope, notes and phrases that look haphazard to the naked eye, yet, somehow connected, almost like if they can be deciphered, the person who killed her son will be revealed.

Curtis Moses ran the P2, or Partners Jazz and Blues Lounge at Oak Hill and Falls avenues, before he was gunned down about 2:45 a.m. June 22, 2012, on a muggy early summer morning in the parking lot across the street.

Over 80 year-old local restaurant changing ownership

The detective investigating the case said it has been a long and involved investigation, but it has not grown stale, despite the almost 10 years since Curtis, 43, died.

In fact, Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert says he has just about all the physical evidence he needs. What he needs now is a witness, someone to tie together the physical evidence.

He needs someone to talk.

Or, you can say, he needs someone who can sing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANbs2_0fDSo7VL00
Jewel Moses has been receiving these pages of sheet music since her son Curtis Moses’ death in 2012.

***

Lambert’s job isn’t so much to decipher notes or clues but to fill in a puzzle, especially in Curtis’ case.

Curtis was gunned down in the parking lot across the street as the club was shutting down for the evening. There were a lot of people around. Someone should have seen something.

Right away, because Curtis owned the club and was well-liked, there were a lot of people to check out, some of them suspects. Four years after Curtis’ death, Lambert told a newspaper reporter that the fact there were so many people to check out was slowing down the investigation.

One thing he was sure of at the time that he still thinks is true today is that Curtis’ death was personal; he was shot in front of a bunch of people and nothing was taken from him. Police collected 13 shell casings at the scene. Whoever killed him couldn’t wait, and wasn’t particularly picky about being seen. Reports said the shooter was seen running down Falls Avenue after the shots were fired.

Crash on I-80 leaves man in critical condition

Capt. Rod Foley, who was Chief of Detectives at the time, said the day after Curtis’ death that he was ambushed. He called his death an assassination.

“It’s an unusual type of crime because of the way it happened,” Foley said then. “Somebody was actually, it appeared somebody was waiting for him…He [Curtis] was basically rushed by the suspect, unable to retreat, or anything. He was kind of caught off guard and basically assassinated right there at his car.”

Since 2016, Lambert has been able to do a lot of work on the case, which is not easy, considering the uptick in violence city police experienced from 2017-21, when they had 28, 28, 19, 28 and 31 homicides.

Lambert was in the thick of it with some labor intensive cases, including the death of a woman who was stabbed in a bathtub, dismembered, and found in a freezer.

But in that time, he was able to narrow down the pool of suspects in Curtis’ death. He said sometimes in a case, ruling people out can be very time consuming.

“We’ve narrowed it down to one group of people,” Lambert said,

Lambert has good physical evidence. Now, he said, he needs a call or someone to come in and help him tie that evidence to a solid suspect. He knows someone had to see the shooting.

He wants to find that person most of all for Jewel. Now a patrol supervisor, he looks through the file he keeps in his cruiser as he talks in the back lot of the police department on one of those deceptively bright March days that gives the illusion of warmth, yet a cold wind whips through the buildings downtown and through multiple layers of clothing, making it almost impossible to stay warm. He keeps a couple of other cases in the cruiser with him, but he said Jewel’s stands out because of her kindness and understanding.

“She’s been patient with me,” Lambert said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCSbH_0fDSo7VL00
Curtis Moses

***

Jewel is 72, moving to Youngstown from Birmingham, Ala., in 1967, to be with her husband David, who came here from Alabama to work at Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

Curtis was her oldest, and the couple had two other children as they settled into life on the East Side of Youngstown. At one point, David and Jewel split up, but they got back together. David also lost his job at Sheet & Tube in the aftermath of Black Monday and worked at another plant in town, North Star Steel.

The family lived on Early Road and later Byron Street, and Curtis graduated from East High School. Curtis liked sports, a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and later, the Miami Heat, and he attended Youngstown State University for a short time after graduation, majoring in graphic design.

Curtis was also into music — he was a big fan of George Clinton and Tupac. He enjoyed playing chess and dominoes. And he is also the father of three boys and a girl.

While a class clown, Curtis was also smart and his grades showed that, Jewel said.

“Curtis did very well in school,” Jewel said.

Crash on I-80 leaves man in critical condition

Jewel’s daughter Felesha, who she had when she was separated from David, suffered from cancer and despite fighting hard, she succumbed to the disease 11 months before Curtis was killed.

The deaths of two of her children so close together were a shock.

“Eleven months apart, I lost my babies,” Jewel said, sitting on the couch of the Campbell home she lives in under a picture of Felesha. The home was Felesha’s, and Jewel moved in to help care for her. After Felesha died, Jewel stayed. David passed on in 2019.

While Felesha’s death was hard to take, Jewel said there is at least some closure, because her life wasn’t taken from her at a moment’s notice, unlike her oldest son.

“With him getting killed, I can’t get a grip on this,” Jewel said. “I have no closure. I get bitter sometimes, knowing that that person is still out there. Until he’s brought to justice, I won’t have closure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWJjp_0fDSo7VL00
The scene of the crime on June 22, 2012.

***

Although Curtis excelled in school and was a student at YSU, he also had some other things going on in his life then, things Jewel did not approve of.

Curtis was part of a group of kids who were stealing cars. Then his legal troubles escalated until he ended up serving time in prison.

“He got in with the wrong crowd,” Jewel said.

She missed him horribly while he was locked up, going every day she was able to visit him.

“I was hurt because he didn’t go down a path I wanted him to go down,” Jewel said.

Former Isaly’s building in Youngstown demolished

One path she seemingly didn’t want him going down was taking over the P2. Long a fixture at the corner of Oak Hill and Falls avenues, Jewel said she did not see in the building what Curtis did.

“I asked, ‘What the hell are you going to do with this raggedy place?’ But he said, ‘Mom, it’s something I want to do.'”

After Curtis was gunned down, Jewel tried her hand at running the club for awhile. Eventually, she had to let it go.

Another man was shot death outside on the sidewalk in February 2015 after an argument that began inside. A few weeks later, the city forced the club to close. It had been vacant for a time, then someone had tried to fix it up, but whatever happened to those improvements is not known. The building still stands dormant.

One thing that is not dormant is the pain Jewel feels at the loss of her son. For awhile, she went to the cemetery every day to visit him, but that eventually stopped.

“It’s been hell,” she said.

***

This story is part of a series of cold cases that WKBN is examining.

Do you have a cold case that you’d like us to look into further? Submit a cold case to WKBN.

Anyone with information on Moses’ death can call the Youngstown police Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A father in New Orleans shot and killed his son’s accused murderer in a “street justice” killing on Wednesday, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the father, 46-year-old Bokio Johnson, shot and killed Hollis Carter, 21, while Carter was heading to court for the March 2021 slaying of Caleb Johnson, 18, and Breyiana Brown, 25.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, OH
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Hell#Partners Jazz
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy