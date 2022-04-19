ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp set to take the stand today in Amber Heard libel trial

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RB6kO_0fDSnfCT00

Johnny Depp is expected to take the witness stand Tuesday in his high-profile libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is set to testify in person in a Fairfax, Virginia, court in his bombshell $50 million legal battle against Heard, 35, whom he accuses of lying about physically abusing her during their turbulent two-year marriage.

Depp’s civil complaint revolves around an essay that Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as the “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Although the op-ed does not mention Depp by name, his attorneys argue that it refers to a restraining order that Heard sought against him in May 2016, after her husband told her he wanted a divorce.

Depp has vehemently denied abusing Heard and accused her of making up the allegations against him to get a large divorce settlement.

The libel trial got underway last week, with Depp’s legal team claiming that Heard’s lies about the abuse have severely damaged the actor’s reputation and career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVXHx_0fDSnfCT00 Johnny Depp is accusing Amber Heard of lying about physically abusing her during their turbulent two-year marriage.Steve Helber/Pool/AP

The Walt Disney Company, which owns the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise, cut ties with the actor, who starred as Captain Jack Sparrow, shortly after the publication of Heard’s opinion piece.

Heard’s attorneys argued that her Washington Post essay never delved into her allegations against her ex-husband.

On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Depp’s former private nurse , Debbie Lloyd, who recounted how she was forced to search for the severed tip of the actor’s finger after his fight with Heard in Australia in March 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VO3CT_0fDSnfCT00
Johnny Depp’s former private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, recounted how she was forced to search for the severed tip of the actor’s finger after his fight with Amber Heard in 2015.Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7b7x_0fDSnfCT00 Dr. David Kipper, Johnny Depp’s former private doctor, said Depp told emergency room doctors in Australia that he sliced his finger with a knife.Steve Helber/AP

“I remember looking for his finger in the downstairs area,” Lloyd said in a pre-recorded deposition. “The house was a mess.”

The circumstances surrounding the actor’s hand injury are still being hotly debated.

Lloyd testified that she has heard that Heard threw a bottle of vodka at her husband, or that Depp injured his finger by slamming it with a phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb0s6_0fDSnfCT00
Sean Bett, a security guard for Johnny Depp, testifies about an injury to the actor’s face.Steve Helber/Pool/AP

Depp’s former private doctor David Kipper stated in his own deposition in February that his patient told emergency room doctors in Australia that he sliced his digit with a knife.

Depp texted Kipper after the incident, for which he ultimately needed to get surgery, saying: “I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F–K THE WORLD!!! JD.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbPPe_0fDSnfCT00
A photo of bruising on Johnny Depp’s face.Fairfax County

More than a week after his emergency visit to the hospital, Depp again texted Kipper, saying: “Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny.”

Heard has denied inflicting the injury on Depp and claimed that the “Cry-Baby” star hurt his finger after a wild three-day drug bender.

“On the third day of Johnny staying awake without sleeping, I came downstairs to find numerous messages Johnny had written to me around the house, on the walls and on my clothes, written in a combination of oil paint and the blood from his broken and severed finger. Johnny also urinated all over the house,” the actress said in a previous statement.

Last week, jurors watched a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, Heard and Depp’s former therapist, who testified that the couple was engaged in “mutual abuse.”

“It was a point of pride to her if she felt disrespected to initiate a fight,” the therapist said of Heard.

Heard would also rather be in a fight with Depp than see him leave, and “would strike him to keep him there,” Anderson said.

The therapist recalled a time when Heard told her that Depp “was ‘stepping up,’ as she would say, on a lot of drugs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASxoW_0fDSnfCT00 Amber Heard wrote a piece for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she described herself as the “public figure representing domestic abuse.”Steve Helber/Pool/AP

“And she slapped him because he was being incoherent and talking about being with another woman,” Anderson said. She noted that Depp’s mother was in the hospital at the time.

Anderson said Depp told her that Heard “gave as good as she got.” She also said that in at least one session in which she saw Heard alone, the actress told her that Depp hit her. She said Heard showed her bruises, both in photos and in person.

Anderson said Heard also told her that Depp at one point allegedly said, “ No one likes you . You’re getting fame from me. I’m falling out of love with you. You’re a whore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43w48C_0fDSnfCT00 Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s former therapist testified that the couple was engaged in “mutual abuse.”Steve Helber/Pool/EPA

Anderson also said Heard’s “jackhammer style of talking” and habit of cutting off Depp overwhelmed him.

Heard “wanted to want to divorce” but also didn’t, and was still figuring out what to do, Anderson said. “She loved him. He loved her. She wasn’t stupid. She knew that what they were doing wasn’t healthy.”

The famous couple tied the knot in 2015 and split up in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAYff_0fDSnfCT00 Johnny Depp’s legal team claims that Amber Heard’s allegations about abuse have severely damaged Depp’s reputation and career. Steve Helber/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Heard is expected to testify at the defamation trial, scheduled for six weeks, along with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Depp’s libel lawsuit against the publisher of the Sun newspaper in the UK two years ago failed.

The actor sued News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article that referred to him as a “wife beater,” but a UK judge sided with the publication, saying it had presented sufficient evidence of Depp’s violent conduct toward Heard on 14 occasions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol

Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 24 May 2014, Mr...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we’re here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we’ll look into what really happened between the former couple.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

In April 2022, the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally went to trial, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his The Rum Diary co-star first filed massive defamation suits against one another. But with this whole saga having been going on for a considerable amount of time at this point, it is admittedly fairly easy to get lost in it all and forget how we got here or how it started entirely.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Paul Bettany
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Doctor Describes Efforts To Treat Actor’s Drug Addiction — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:47 PM: Much of the afternoon in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for an addition to opioids. Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island. But Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: “Stop firing me. I know what i am doing.” Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan. In a text on Aug. 24,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libel#Attorneys#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post#The Walt Disney Company
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy