A fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size on Wednesday as weather conditions are expected to worsen, further fueling the massive wind-driven blaze. The so-called Tunnel Fire has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, up from 6,000 acres Tuesday, as it burns 14 miles north of Flagstaff. Conditions are expected to become windier Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in most of northern Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO