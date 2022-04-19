ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Woman shamed for ‘distracting’ breasts at dinner: ‘Prejudice against big naturals’

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A restaurant-goer had some nasty comments to get off her chest.

Adrienne Airhart was celebrating her birthday when a woman at the table next to her started shaming her for her breast size, she shared in a now-viral tweet.

The Los Angeles-based podcaster said she was told her chest was “distracting” before the woman got up and moved tables.

“Tonight at my birthday dinner I took off my shawl and the lady at the next table said, ‘Well those are distracting’ and moved tables. Still got it!” Airhart tweeted.

She clarified that the incident was “prejudice against big naturals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rGMK_0fDSnKrK00
Adrienne Airhart was celebrating her birthday when a woman started shaming her for her breast size.

Airhart, who is in her 30s, shared a video of her blowing out her birthday candle and wrote, “This was me last night. I’m not even that hot the lady was just a hater.”

The tweet has amassed over 34,000 likes and inspired other women to share similar experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELdk3_0fDSnKrK00
Adrienne Airhart inspired other women to share similar experiences.

“I’ll never forget when I was on work experience at 15 years old and the lady I was ‘working’ for wrote in my evaluation that I dressed inappropriately. I didn’t, I was wearing exactly what they had told me to wear. I simply had breasts,” a user tweeted.

“I had a red fitted tank top on under a red jacket (not zipped up, but it was uniform appropriate) when I worked at a major retail store at 18/19yr. was called into HR and told a woman complained about my distasteful cleavage and they forced me to wear & buy an XXL branded polo,” recounted another person.

“In college, I was in a bar going to the bathroom and this guy said with a very serious face, ‘you NEED to watch where you’re going with those things’ saw him in the cafeteria a couple weeks later. no risk of him recognizing me cuz he never looked at my face,” shared another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0zd7_0fDSnKrK00
Adrienne Airhart’s tweet has amassed over 34,000 likes.

Others weren’t so understanding in response.

“Maybe you should of were a different dress,” one person replied.

“I’ll take things that never happened for 500,” another quipped.

“School everywhere: I told you so,” a user chimed in.

Airhart isn’t alone in feeling shame over her chest in a public space. One woman recently was told to cover up because her “big breasts” made “people uncomfortable” at a theme park.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breasts#Prejudice#Retail Store#Cafeteria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol

Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 24 May 2014, Mr...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Exposes Messages from Bully to Parents

Should parents stop bullying from happening, even when their children are adults?. Bullying is not at all uncommon in the US. Data shows that 20% of American children between the ages of 12 and 18 will be bullied at some point in their lifetime. That data also shows that 19% of students between grades 9 and 12 will be bullied directly on school property.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy