ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US officials heading to Solomons over China pact worries

By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKd7L_0fDSnGKQ00
Tweet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. is sending two top officials to the Solomon Islands following a visit last week by an Australian senator over concerns that China could establish a military presence in the South Pacific island nation.

The White House said Monday that later this week, Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, will lead a delegation of U.S. government officials to the Solomon Islands, and will also visit Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday said Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Solomon Islands counterpart, Jeremiah Manele, officially signed a security agreement “the other day.” No specific date was given.

A draft of the pact, which was leaked online, said Chinese warships could stop in the Solomon Islands and China could send police and armed forces there “to assist in maintaining social order.”

Wang told reporters at a daily briefing that the agreement covers “maintaining social order,” along with protecting lives and property, providing humanitarian assistance and responding to natural disasters.

“We are committed to helping the Solomon Islands to strengthen its capacity building to maintain national security,” Wang said. He said the agreement does not seek to supersede the South Pacific nation’s security ties with other nations.

The Solomon Islands has sought to downplay the significance of the agreement and says it won’t lead to China establishing a military base there, but many neighboring countries and Western nations remain worried.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the agreement could destabilize the Solomon Islands and would set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific region.

“Despite the Solomon Islands government’s comments, the broad nature of the security agreement leaves open the door for the deployment of P.R.C. (People’s Republic of China) military forces to the Solomon Islands,” Price said.

The U.S. trip comes after a visit to the Solomon Islands last week by Australian Sen. Zed Seselja, the minister for international development and the Pacific.

The Australian government said it was “deeply disappointed” by the Chinese announcement that the deal was signed.

“We are concerned about the lack of transparency with which this agreement has been developed, noting its potential to undermine stability in our region,” Seselja and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a joint statement.

“We continue to seek further clarity on the terms of the agreement, and its consequences for the Pacific region,” the statement added.

Last week, Seselja said he met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and asked him to abandon the Chinese agreement.

“We have asked Solomon Islands respectfully to consider not signing the agreement and to consult the Pacific family in the spirit of regional openness and transparency, consistent with our region’s security frameworks,” Seselja said.

The Solomon Islands portrayed the meeting in a more positive light, saying Sogavare and Seselja held productive discussions regarding the security concerns of the Solomon Islands and the wider Pacific region.

Last week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele about Washington’s plan to reopen an embassy in the capital, Honiara.

The announcement of the reopening of the embassy, which has been closed since 1993, came in February before the security pact came to light, but amid already growing concerns about Chinese influence in the strategically important country.

___

Associated Press reporter Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Manasseh Sogavare
Person
Wendy Sherman
Person
Zed Seselja
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#Pacific Islands#Ap#Australian#The White House#East Asian#Chinese#Foreign Ministry
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US-Mexico secret deal allowed 35 Russians to enter US: Report

In a secret agreement with Mexico, the United States admitted Russian citizens who fled after their nation invaded Ukraine last month. The group of 35 Russians was camped out at the U.S.-Mexico border for a week before officials quietly brought them into the U.S. through a border checkpoint last week that has been closed for months.
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
66K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy