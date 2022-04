Francesca Mesiah’s very first memory of her sister, Nicolette, was from when Francesca was just 4 years old and Nicky was 6. “Because I was little and I had little wrists, and we were at the store, I remember Nicky telling me what bracelets I couldn’t wear because they were too big for my wrist,” Francesca Mesiah said. “And I would go Christmas shopping and get the family gifts downtown. And when we were downtown, she would help me with picking a bracelet, because for Nicky, it was always about fashion.”

