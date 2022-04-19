ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why Are Plug Power Shares Surging Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has signed an agreement with retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

How Bank Of America's Stock Looks Heading Into Its Q2 Earnings Print

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) closed the trading session on Friday down 3.22%, as the stock continued its decline after breaking bearishly from a bear flag pattern on April 12. On Monday morning, before the market opens, Bank of America is set to print its second-quarter earnings results. When...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Power#Hydrogen Fuel#Walmart U S#Plug Power Inc Lrb#Walmart Inc Lrb#Wmt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said the company’s humanoid robot Optimus would eventually be “worth more than” its self-driving car business.Full self-driving (FSD) is a set of Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system features which uses the electric vehivle’s onboard cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform some driving tasks such as automatic lane changes and semi-autonomous navigation.During the company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the company is continuing to work on its humanoid robot Optimus, first unveiled last year in August.Built using the same AI that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, the billionaire...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why General Mills Shares Are Trading Higher Today

General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised guidance. General Mills said fiscal 2022 third-quarter revenue "essentially matched" revenue from the prior year's quarter. The company reported $4.54 billion in quarterly revenue, which came in below the $4.56 billion estimate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock increased by 16.8% to $4.53 during Tuesday's regular session. Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 331.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $621.9 million. HireRight...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $740M Of 4 Stocks

Although US crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

The Ark Innovation ETF has outperformed the broader market since its inception in 2014. Ark thinks Tesla’s yet-to-launch autonomous ride-hailing service will account for a significant portion of revenue by 2026. Ark believes Block’s Cash App will become increasingly profitable in the years ahead. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy