How Makeup Bridged the Gap Between My Missing Arm and Me

By Chloe Valentine Toscano
Allure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-amputation, writer Chloe Valentine Toscano found empowerment through adorning her scars. After I had my arm amputated, I swapped out my bandages for the temporary tattoos that came with some vintage Lisa Frank valentines I bought on eBay. I know what you're thinking: those must've been some transcendental tattoos! And they...

www.allure.com

#Amputation#Japanese Art#Cosmetics#Tattoos#Ebay
