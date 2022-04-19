ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Man found dead following Norwalk apartment fire, officials say

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A man was found dead following an apartment fire in Norwalk, firefighters say.

The fire happened Monday at 14 Prowitt St. around 8:17 p.m.

Firefighters say a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the apartment before firefighters responded.

Officials say the fire was knocked down quickly and the apartment was searched and ventilated, but the man was found dead inside a bathroom in one unit.

Officials did not provide any other details about the fire or identity of the victim, and the fire remains under investigation.

