Driver identified in deadly two-car crash on Black Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash that happened on Black Road yesterday.

Around 4:23 p.m. on April 18, policed responded to the 11800 block of Black Road after reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a 1998 Toyota T100 pickup and a 2008 Nissan Maxima.

According to police, the investigation indicates the Toyota went off the road to the right and overcorrected — causing it to cross the center line and it struck the Nissan that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 51-year-old Edgardo J. Feliciano. He had life-threatening injuries after the accident. He later died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

