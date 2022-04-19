Supporting The Main Product — This American Gun Safe Company Reports Apparel And Accessories Will Also Be On Display At The NRA Annual Meeting And Trade Show

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market in the US - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online apparel footwear and accessories market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 91.54 billion at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2021 to 2026. The online apparel footwear and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant for revenue generation. The apparel market in the US is expected to witness high adoption of premium products in the coming years owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country. For instance, in 2021, Cardi B endorses Rebook clothing lines designed for casual sportswear.

