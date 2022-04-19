ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Supporting The Main Product — This American Gun Safe Company Reports Apparel And Accessories Will Also Be On Display At The NRA Annual Meeting And Trade Show

By Nick Thomas
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Annual trade shows showcase specific products in any industry and also exhibit related accessories to support the main category. Beer festivals don’t just sell beer — they also sell glasses...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

As Washington gets closer to delivering an innovation and competition package, online marketplaces are battling with manufacturers over provisions aimed at fake products

Both the House and Senate are getting back to work in Washington next week, and one item on their to-do list is finalizing a bipartisan innovation and competition package. The Senate passed its version of such legislation last June (the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act), then the House passed its version in February (the America COMPETES Act), and negotiators now need to reconcile them.
WASHINGTON STATE
morningbrew.com

Creating and selling digital organization products

A head start on your hustle. Today’s side hustle: Creating and selling digital organization products. Skills needed: Graphic design knowledge, marketing, familiarity with social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Got graphic design skills? Make extra cash by creating digital organization products (think resume, cover letter, or planner...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Guns#Trade Shows#Safes#Areb#Swbi#Sig Combibloc Group Ag
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Shared Its View On Block, Lam Research, Okta

Wells Fargo saw Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) as a unique disruptor within Fintech and looked to sustain share gains by its Square and Cash App businesses over the next two years. Square appears particularly well-positioned to gain share as it continues moving upmarket and expanding internationally. Similarly, it saw Cash App's growth remains strong as it continues attracting highly engaged users to the platform.
BUSINESS
Cleveland Scene

Best Delta 8 Products On 420 Sale: Top 420 Deals For Delta 8 THC Online

Every year, on 20 April, all the cannabis lovers come together to celebrate their love for this unique plant. They march and acknowledge the fantastic benefits of cannabis in their lives on this day. While you may not realize it, there is a vast population dependent on delta-8 products for their everyday functioning.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Buy with Prime service unveiled

Amazon is launching a new service called Buy with Prime which will take the company’s Prime shopping beyond Amazon. You will be able to use Amazon’s Prime service to buy products from other stores online as well as Amazon, you can see more information below. Buy with Prime...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Ability to Accept Checks Remains Critical for Distributors

While emerging technologies will play an important role in the supply chains of the future, having the ability to accept and reconcile check payments more swiftly is critical too. Checks still represent a thriving percentage of payments in the wholesale space, so it is difficult for companies to avoid legacy...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Important Are Brands In Cannabis? Who's Educating Cannabis Consumers?

In the cannabis market, brands might not be as important in the short term when states legalize, but over time could show loyalty to consumers. Importance of Brands: Cannabis brands need to be consistent and reliable and in the long term could need more of a national scale instead of a single state or couple state business model. This was the message put forth at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference by Nick Kovacevich, the CEO of Greenlane GNLN.
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 22, 2022

Checkout.com chats w/BZ at BTC. Citi, STT invested into FundGuard. (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: C) Justin Sun will launch a stablecoin. LimeWire adds $10M in token sale. A16z Crypto starts Web3 initiative. Commerzbank eyes crypto license. (OTC: CRZBY) APENFT Market is live on Mainnet. Evolve, Trust and Bond partner up. OCC...
MARKETS
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has secured the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA). Deal terms not disclosed. The arrangement expands Alta's dealer territory with Nikola beyond the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets and replaces Empire Transport in Arizona. The first Nikola...
ARIZONA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market size in the US to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Costco Wholesale Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market in the US - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online apparel footwear and accessories market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 91.54 billion at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2021 to 2026. The online apparel footwear and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant for revenue generation. The apparel market in the US is expected to witness high adoption of premium products in the coming years owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country. For instance, in 2021, Cardi B endorses Rebook clothing lines designed for casual sportswear.
APPAREL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US drone company Zipline starts delivering medicine in Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — Zipline, an American company that specializes in using autonomously flying drones to deliver medical supplies, has taken off in Japan. They’re flying, starting Thursday, across the tiny Goto Islands, off the western coast of Kyushu, in southwestern Japan, delivering to pharmacies and hospitals.
BUSINESS
Essence

Black Women-Owned Cannabis Brands You Need This 4/20

Celebrate the Black women that are lighting up (pun intended) the cannabis industry despite the hurdles. As states continue to legalize cannabis, the weed industry has experienced a huge boom among entrepreneurs looking to get into the lucrative space. As Essence previously reported, CBD and THC are being widely productized, with billions of investment dollars funneling into marijuana-based startups across the country. In 2020 alone, the U.S. cannabis industry generated about $61B.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy