Delaware County, OH

WATCH: Ohio man facing charges of causing panic at Ohio Zoo

By Joe Clark
 2 days ago

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office has released video from an April 15 incident that caused a panic at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Joseph Solinger, 36, of Pataskala, is facing several charges including a felony failure to comply, as well as misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, and driving under the influence.

In the video, you can see Solinger driving towards several law enforcement vehicles directing traffic along state Route 750 in front of the zoo, when he is confronted by a deputy.

Solinger tells the deputy he is trying to get to his wife and kids, before driving off when the deputy asks for his driver license.

Later in the video, Solinger returns to the scene but again drives off when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the deputy attempt to stop him.

After locating Solinger in the zoo’s parking lot, deputies once again confront him, where they use a stun gun on him before taking him into custody.

Solinger was arraigned Monday and given a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

Comments / 19

Jujubean67
2d ago

All these criminals get what they deserve. Stop running/arguing/fighting with the police. Stop committing crimes.

Peggy Hammond Driftmyer
2d ago

I am all for Police. But the man was just standing there. I know he took off twice. But he was just standing there. Why the stun gun? If he started to run, that is when you use the stun gun

IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF- 7News

Severe beating by West Virginia man leaves victim on a feeding tube

Robert Brockington, 39, of Clarksburg, was arrested for entering another man’s home and severely beating him up. According to a criminal complaint, Brockington entered the Harrison county home around 5 p.m. and asked where a woman was in the home. WDTV reported that officers said Brockington went into the bedroom, found the man asleep in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

