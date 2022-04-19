‘Penguin Project’ uses theatre to enhance learning

Two nights ago, I got a really disturbing call from one of my oldest friends in the radio business. Wait, I’ll get back to that in a minute. First a little background. Let’s start with that friend. Tom Barfield gave me my first opportunity to get on country radio and make an idiot of myself. I will be forever grateful to him (And you have him to blame. You’re welcome.). That radio station was “The Best Country in the City” 102.5 KJNE in Waco, Texas. At the time, Tom (in addition to being the boss) was 1/2 of the “Tom and Jane” morning show. The other half was a fantastically fun and free spirit, Stacey “Jane” Kinsey (the girl on the left in the picture above). Stace was just a couple of years older than me at the time but was miles ahead of me in terms of self-confidence. To this day, I’ve never met a girl at that age (early 20s) who was surer of who she was-for better or worse-than Stacey Kinsey. She was like that really fun older sister to me. When I think back to the times we were together, I remember nothing but smiles, laughs, empty pitchers of beer and her constant search for a cigarette or a lighter (for someone who smoked she was woefully without both most of the time <g>). We didn’t work together long as there were changes at the station and Stacey got out of the business. Honestly, I lost track of her for many years.

