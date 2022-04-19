ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

‘Penguin Project’ uses theatre to enhance learning

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees heard an update Monday about a district partnership in the works with an organization pairing students without disabilities as mentors to children with disabilities – on stage in a modified version of a well-known Broadway...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Theatre examines community hate, trauma in ‘Laramie Project’

Baylor Theatre’s production of “The Laramie Project” presents a community’s varied reactions to the shocking 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard as a mosaic, but audience members struggling with their own opinions may find it acts like a mirror. That’s intended, said Baylor University theater professor and...
LARAMIE, WY
country1037fm.com

She Was There For A Reason, Season, And Lifetime

Two nights ago, I got a really disturbing call from one of my oldest friends in the radio business. Wait, I’ll get back to that in a minute. First a little background. Let’s start with that friend. Tom Barfield gave me my first opportunity to get on country radio and make an idiot of myself. I will be forever grateful to him (And you have him to blame. You’re welcome.). That radio station was “The Best Country in the City” 102.5 KJNE in Waco, Texas. At the time, Tom (in addition to being the boss) was 1/2 of the “Tom and Jane” morning show. The other half was a fantastically fun and free spirit, Stacey “Jane” Kinsey (the girl on the left in the picture above). Stace was just a couple of years older than me at the time but was miles ahead of me in terms of self-confidence. To this day, I’ve never met a girl at that age (early 20s) who was surer of who she was-for better or worse-than Stacey Kinsey. She was like that really fun older sister to me. When I think back to the times we were together, I remember nothing but smiles, laughs, empty pitchers of beer and her constant search for a cigarette or a lighter (for someone who smoked she was woefully without both most of the time <g>). We didn’t work together long as there were changes at the station and Stacey got out of the business. Honestly, I lost track of her for many years.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Local school choir to open for Foreigner concert

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton High School’s choir was busy Wednesday preparing for their first rock concert; the group was invited by Foreigner to open their long anticipated show at the Bell County Expo Center, Friday. Foreigner was set to perform at the Expo on two different occasions in...
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Belton, TX
Entertainment
City
Belton, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
Belton, TX
Education
KLST/KSAN

Popular Waco Events Return After Two Years

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two major events are happening this weekend in Waco, drawing several thousands downtown. The annual Silos Marathon and Brazos Nights with the legendary Jimmy Vaughan in concert, will be this weekends entertainment. “We see between 3,500 and 5,000 for our regular concerts in downtown.” says Manager of parks arks and […]
WACO, TX
KAGS

And the winner is... Draggieland!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After Texas A&M University stopped student-organized event, Draggieland, from submitting paperwork in 2021, there was question of whether or not the event would be able to be put on. Draggieland is a popular drag show event that happens on campus where several drag queens perform...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy