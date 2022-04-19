OnePlus Nord N20 5G Hits Budget Market In USA

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 DAYS AGO