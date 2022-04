The 22-time Grand Slam doubles winner Pam Shriver has opened up about a 'traumatic' relationship with her coach Don Candy that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now 59 and works in punditry. She says she first met Candy when she was nine. He was her coach when she reached the final of the US Open as a 16-year-old amateur and, writing for The Telegraph, says she told him she loved him when she was 17.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO