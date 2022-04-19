ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man, 29, shot dead in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 29-year-old...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Jack
2d ago

Walking distance from where I grew up. Back then it was a great, mostly blue collar neighborhood. As kids we felt safe walking to the parks and riding our bikes. I wouldn't go back there without an armored vehicle now. I hate what has happened to the city of my youth.

Reply
14
