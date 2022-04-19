How a South African community's request for its genetic data raises questions about ethical and equitable research

Though we hear about new cultivated meat companies and funding rounds with frankly amazing frequency (this one happened while I was writing this!), there are fundamental questions about whether this method of growing meat can scale. The simple fact is that animals like cows are grown in huge environments that are mostly empty or filled with hay; every gram of cultivated meat comes through an expensive, complex machine that probably wasn’t designed to do this stuff in the first place.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 15 HOURS AGO