How a South African community's request for its genetic data raises questions about ethical and equitable research
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Dana Al-Hindi, University of California, Davis and Brenna Henn, University of California, Davis. (THE CONVERSATION) Scientists believe Africa is where modern humans first emerged. For the past decade, our team of geneticresearchers from...www.kentuckytoday.com
