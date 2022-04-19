ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco PD makes murder arrest

By Dean Wetherbee
 2 days ago

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano...

TIME

