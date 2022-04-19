Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Bell, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Knox, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Montgomery; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, southeastern Bath, central Menifee, southeastern Fleming and southwestern Rowan Counties through 230 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clay Lick, or 7 miles west of Frenchburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated within this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Frenchburg, Olympia Springs, Sudith, Crooks, Preston, Bourbon Furnace, Kendall Springs and Ratlitt around 210 PM EDT. Marshall, Young Springs, Olympia, Peasticks, Craigs and Slate Valley around 215 PM EDT. Salt Lick, Midland, Moore`s Ferry, Polksville, Cogswell and Yale around 220 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ramey, Farmers, Freestone, Bluestone, Grange City, Morehead, Hilda, Sharkey, Brandy, Rodburn, Clearfield and Ringos Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0