Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Bell, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Knox, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions Jackson, Macon and Transylvania Counties in Western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 603 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a final round of heavy rain due to thunderstorms. An additional inch of rain is expected, pushing local storm total rainfall amounts to greater than 5 inches for the day. Flooding of low-lying areas from Otto to Highlands to Cashiers to Lake Toxaway is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Highlands, Cashiers, Lake Glenville, Lake Toxaway, Gorges State Park, Sapphire and Scaly Mountain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO