ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BAFTA Winners Slam Existential Threat to Channel 4, BBC: ‘Extremely Frightening and Very Worrying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most respected practitioners working in the entertainment industry have slammed the U.K. government’s ongoing plans for broadcasters Channel 4 and BBC. Earlier this month, U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed plans to sell Channel 4, citing the need to compete with the global streamers and saying that the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

From 'Veep' to 'American Idol': Best US Remakes of British TV Shows

American television history is riddled with failed attempts to remake successful British TV shows for the American public. Viva Laughlin, a remake of Blackpool, lasted all of two episodes. The great British comedy Fawlty Towers failed not once, not twice, but thrice: Chateau Snavely (Harvey Korman and Betty White), Amanda's (Bea Arthur), and Payne (John Larroquette). Much of this is due to distinct differences between the two cultures. British series are notable, in part, for their use of irony, sarcasm, irreverence, and wordplay. American series are more direct, and tend to cater to political correctness. Attempts at remakes fail when these differences are not altered for the American audience, or have been so radically altered it loses what made the original special. A successful remake takes the root of its British ancestry and alters the show subtly, acknowledging its past but forging its own path. The shows listed below all found that balance, and benefited greatly from it.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Atkinson
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘A Very British Scandal’: TV Review

The production company behind the Emmy-winning 'A Very English Scandal' looks at a notorious British divorce case from 1963 in this three-part drama starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany. Share this article on Facebook. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Written by...
TV SERIES
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Prince Andrew’s Daughter Arranged Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s Meeting? Princess Beatrice’s Sister Reportedly A Peacemaker

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s recent reunion surprised royal fans. After all, they have been urging the Duke of Sussex to visit his grandmother for months. Prince Harry also skipped Prince Philip’s memorial service weeks ago, and this would’ve been another perfect opportunity for him to reunite with the queen. However, Prince Harry and the queen’s meeting wouldn’t have been possible if not for Princess Eugenie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Bafta#Uk#Channel 4#Variety Sections#British Film Institute#House Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
TVLine

Why Did S.W.A.T. Leader Go on the Run? Was Killing Eve Closing Too Harsh? Did Ghosts Do Alexa Proud? And More Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including S.W.A.T., Killing Eve, Ghosts and Outer Range! 1 | If Friday Night Baseball wasn’t branded as an Apple TV+ telecast, would the distinctly Apple fonts and tinted gray overlays have been your first clue? 2 | Sure, Better Call Saul fans might have been expecting it, but don’t you wish The Powers That Be hadn’t spoiled that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their Breaking Bad roles in the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy