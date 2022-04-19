BAFTA Winners Slam Existential Threat to Channel 4, BBC: ‘Extremely Frightening and Very Worrying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

American television history is riddled with failed attempts to remake successful British TV shows for the American public. Viva Laughlin, a remake of Blackpool, lasted all of two episodes. The great British comedy Fawlty Towers failed not once, not twice, but thrice: Chateau Snavely (Harvey Korman and Betty White), Amanda's (Bea Arthur), and Payne (John Larroquette). Much of this is due to distinct differences between the two cultures. British series are notable, in part, for their use of irony, sarcasm, irreverence, and wordplay. American series are more direct, and tend to cater to political correctness. Attempts at remakes fail when these differences are not altered for the American audience, or have been so radically altered it loses what made the original special. A successful remake takes the root of its British ancestry and alters the show subtly, acknowledging its past but forging its own path. The shows listed below all found that balance, and benefited greatly from it.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO