Community center now home to these government offices in Manistee County

Volunteers have readied a number of classrooms at the former Kaleva Elementary School to once again hold classes. (Courtesy photo/Cynthia Asiala)

KALEVA — Offices for the village of Kaleva and Maple Grove Township now share the same building at 9208 Kauko St. in Kaleva.

Both municipal governments are now housed at the Maple Grove Township Community Center, where they share space with a growing number of classes and other community activities.

What they don’t share, according to local officials, is an entrance.

Those looking to conduct business with either the village or township municipal governments are encouraged to enter via the west entrance to the building. All others should enter the building from its north entrance.

Meeting information is posted on the inside of the west entrance door and a sign has been installed to help visitors identify the correct entrance.

Cynthia Asiala, who leads the Maple Grove Township Community Center Committee, said it's important for visitors to know where to go once they’ve arrived at the facility.

“The township moved about two weeks ago and they're getting settled in,” she told the News Advocate. “They have several people that work in the office and they're getting themselves arranged — (including) the zoning administrator, the supervisor’s office, as well as the clerk and the treasurer — so those are very accessible to the public. “

Currently, she said that visitors have been “kind of wandering, looking dazed, like they’re not sure how to navigate the new facility,” but added that people were “catching on.”

Elections on May 3 are the first scheduled to take place at the new community center as well.

Work on the community center itself has continued throughout 2022, according to Asiala.

"The township has decided through our committee that for anything that is healthy, promotes health and well-being or is educational, there'll be no charge for participating," she said. “We have several activities happening now and we continue to have lots of interest in volunteering to help with things that the building needs to be in top shape."

This includes work by volunteers from the Kaleva Bible Church, who have been refinishing walls in the former elementary school’s gymnasium.

“They had some water damage and it was quite a job to get up on scaffolding and high ladders to scrape the paint and concrete that had been eaten into. ... They've been working on that for several weeks and that's just about done,” Asiala said.

Open gym sessions are continuing while the work is being done.

“Basketball has been going on there with open gym and some practices for the younger kids who are doing various tournaments," Asiala said. "So that's been going on around the scaffolding and the refinishing equipment, but that will soon be done and the gym should be in good shape.”

While volunteer work continues at the facility, Asiala said that one major project remaining is to renovate the kitchen area.

That includes replacing the floor, reconditioning the industrial refrigerator and installing shelves in its freezer unit.

“We'd like to make that the kind of a hub of food distribution in this part of the county,” she said. “When we get health department approval for using the kitchen for things like cooking classes, canning and preserving we could rent the kitchen and the gym out for activities.”

The Manistee County Council on Aging operates one of its Meals on Wheels distributions out of the center at noon on Thursdays.

“We had 20 people the first time and the word was just getting out,” she said. “So we look for that to be really popular and the people that came really enjoyed it.”

Those looking to take advantage of the food distribution are asked to register ahead of time with Asiala, before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, to ensure the order has been placed. She can be reached at 231-299-4484.

More information on the community center, as well as updates on upcoming classes are available at facebook.com/Maple-Grove-Township-Community-Center-105219978243157/ .