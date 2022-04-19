Freeze Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harlan, Bell, east central Knox, southwestern Leslie and southeastern Clay Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cubage, or 11 miles southeast of Pineville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pathfork, Hensley Store and Martins Fork around 205 PM EDT. Wallins Creek, Kentenia, Tremont, White Star, Coldiron, Teetersville, Molus, Mary Alice, Tacky Town and Liggett around 210 PM EDT. Harlan, Loyall, Baxter, Sunshine, Harlan Gas, Clovertown, Elcomb, Kitts, Tway and Golden Ash around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bledsoe, Rosspoint, Putney, Ages, Mozelle, Verda, Kildav, Bailey Creek, Warbranch and Nolansburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
