Breathitt County, KY

Freeze Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Johnson, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elliott; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN JOHNSON...NORTHERN MAGOFFIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIOTT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Kentucky.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Wolfe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...NORTH CENTRAL BREATHITT...NORTHERN MAGOFFIN AND NORTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern and northeastern Kentucky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harlan; Leslie; Letcher; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HARLAN SOUTHEASTERN LESLIE...SOUTHWESTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern and northeastern Kentucky. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern and northeastern Kentucky. Target Area: Floyd; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 323 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ligon, or 9 miles southwest of Pikeville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Osborn around 330 PM EDT. Pikeville around 335 PM EDT. Coal Run Village around 340 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Meta, Sidney and Forest Hills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne Strong Gusty Winds into the Evening Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will increase in speed this afternoon averaging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Owsley; Wolfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OWSLEY...BREATHITT...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Turkey, or 8 miles east of Booneville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yeadon, Jackson, Simpson and Upper Gilmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harlan, Bell, east central Knox, southwestern Leslie and southeastern Clay Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cubage, or 11 miles southeast of Pineville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pathfork, Hensley Store and Martins Fork around 205 PM EDT. Wallins Creek, Kentenia, Tremont, White Star, Coldiron, Teetersville, Molus, Mary Alice, Tacky Town and Liggett around 210 PM EDT. Harlan, Loyall, Baxter, Sunshine, Harlan Gas, Clovertown, Elcomb, Kitts, Tway and Golden Ash around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bledsoe, Rosspoint, Putney, Ages, Mozelle, Verda, Kildav, Bailey Creek, Warbranch and Nolansburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Elliott; Floyd; Greenup; Johnson; Lawrence; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elliott; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Pike; Rowan TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOYD CARTER ELLIOTT FLOYD GREENUP JOHNSON LAWRENCE MAGOFFIN MARTIN MORGAN PIKE ROWAN
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Youngs Creek at Amity. White River at Newberry, Elliston, and Spencer. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Centerton, and Eagle Valley Power Plant. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight, will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Youngs Creek at Amity. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Youngs Creek at flood stage. Most low areas along creek are flooded. Approaches to CR 400S bridge over Youngs Creek begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cleburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Shelby and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 AM CDT, Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management have reported heavy rain in the warned area due to recent thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Many roads across the warning area are underwater and impassable. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen per doppler RADAR estimates. Heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding will continue over the next 3 or 4 hours until waters recede. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Clanton, Childersburg, Columbiana, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Weaver and Vincent.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Harrison; Henry; Nicholas; Scott; Trimble DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Oldham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Hall; Hamilton; Kearney; Phelps Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Clay, northeastern Phelps, Adams, northern Kearney, southwestern Hamilton, Buffalo and Hall Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elm Creek to near Kenesaw to near Glenvil. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hastings, Gibbon and Inland around 1110 PM CDT. Shelton around 1115 PM CDT. Trumbull and Hansen around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wood River, Amherst, Doniphan, Giltner and Miller. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 255 and 329. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 00:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility will drop to one quarter mile of less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the dense fog will gradually expand, then move to south and west across parts of southwest Indiana overnight, before lifting after 7 am CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Clinton; Fairfield; Fayette; Highland; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

