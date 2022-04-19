Freeze Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Youngs Creek at Amity. White River at Newberry, Elliston, and Spencer. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Centerton, and Eagle Valley Power Plant. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight, will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Youngs Creek at Amity. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Youngs Creek at flood stage. Most low areas along creek are flooded. Approaches to CR 400S bridge over Youngs Creek begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO