The Mullum Studio

Tucked in the heart of Los Angeles’ fashion district is a small warehouse that serves as a haven for artists to create artworks of various mediums. One of these artists is the Korean-American ceramicist, Taylor Lee, who is known for her three-dimensional reimaginings of vintage Japanese toys. From the ’60s-era Kyodai Heroes like Ultraman who are able to grow to immense heights and fight giant monsters like Godzilla to the cult-manga protagonist Astro Boy who dominated animated Japanese television, Taylor’s inspirations for her current work draw heavily from live action dramas of superhumans and robots based in Japan or the Tokusatsu genre — films that make heavy use of special effects.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO