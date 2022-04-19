The Mullum Studio

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
desiretoinspire.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old potter’s studio converted into a one bedroom cabin tucked into the...

www.desiretoinspire.net

Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
xpn.org

The Key Studio Sessions: Justmadnice

When singer-songwriter Alex Farr first released music under the name Justmadnice in July of 2021, the title of the project was quite apropos. Small is a short EP of five introspective songs, most featuring only Farr’s warm and emotive voice, their electric guitar, slight flourishes of trumpet and other instrumentation, and a lot of open space.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Studio Visits: Taylor Lee

Tucked in the heart of Los Angeles’ fashion district is a small warehouse that serves as a haven for artists to create artworks of various mediums. One of these artists is the Korean-American ceramicist, Taylor Lee, who is known for her three-dimensional reimaginings of vintage Japanese toys. From the ’60s-era Kyodai Heroes like Ultraman who are able to grow to immense heights and fight giant monsters like Godzilla to the cult-manga protagonist Astro Boy who dominated animated Japanese television, Taylor’s inspirations for her current work draw heavily from live action dramas of superhumans and robots based in Japan or the Tokusatsu genre — films that make heavy use of special effects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adirondack Explorer

A place worth celebrating

This Earth Day, Explorer staffers share some images that capture what we love about living, working and exploring the Adirondacks. Spring/mud season often isn’t the prettiest time of the year, which makes many of these photos all the more special. Hope you enjoyed our “signs of spring” gallery! Here’s...
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House

It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy. Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

