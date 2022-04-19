ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour at The Paramount in Huntington Oct 08, 2022 – presale password

A Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour presale passcode is now available: During this presale you’ll have a great opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. Remember that this might be your...

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. Legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67. Gottfried’s manager Tommy Nicchi tells TVLine that the comedian died at 2:35 pm ET Tuesday from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the Gottfried family said in a statement. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please...
Actress/singer/comedian Lea DeLaria is back on Broadway in ‘POTUS’

Lea DeLaria, a 3-time SAG Award winner, is back on Broadway in the farce “POTUS” by Selina Fillinger. DeLaria, best known for the series “Orange Is the New Black,” last appeared on Broadway in 2001 in “The Rocky Horror Show.” She is also an accomplished jazz singer and comedian and tours constantly. “POTUS” is a […]
Comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart will appear at Madison Square Garden in July | How to get tickets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “slap heard ‘round the world” has led to a surge in ticket sales for comedian Chris Rock, according to a Bloomberg report. Likely there will be fresh, new material for the upcoming show starring Chris Rock and Kevin Hart on July 23, at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden, part of their “Only Headliners Allowed” tour.
Inside Gilbert Gottfried’s emotional and comedy-filled funeral

Gilbert Gottfried was remembered by family and friends at a tear-filled funeral in New York City. Page Six was inside the Riverside Memorial Chapel early Thursday, where we witnessed the comedian’s loved ones share heartfelt stories that made guests both laugh and cry. Gottfried’s longtime pal Jeff Ross specifically had the crowd in stitches, eulogizing his “brother” – who died on Tuesday at the age of 67 – as a man “survived by his wife, and sister, two great kids and over 12,000 little bottles of shampoo.” The “Roastmaster General,” 56, then praised Gottfried for his ability to make people laugh for half...
Amber Ruffin Co-Written ‘Some Like It Hot’ Stage Adaptation to Open on Broadway in December

Some Like It Hot, the stage musical based on the MGM film of the same name and co-written by NBC late night star Amber Ruffin, will officially open on Broadway this December, producers announced Wednesday. Co-written by Matthew López, the Tony Award-winning Inheritance playwright set to make his directorial debut with Amazon Studios’ LGBTQ romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, the musical comedy is set to open on Dec. 11 at the Shubert Theatre. Preview performances will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with general tickets to go on sale beginning May 2.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director...
Patchogue singer advances to Top 14 of American Idol

A Patchogue native has made it through to the next round of American Idol. Christian Guardino made it to the Top 14 on Monday’s episode of the singing talent show. Guardino’s family was cheering for the Long Islander from Perabel’s in Patchogue. His quest to become the...
Syosset native Judd Apatow directs new Netflix film

Syosset native Judd Apatow's comedic mind has made many movies including Knocked Up, Funny People and the new Netflix film, a pandemic pic called "The Bubble." Apatow says his upbringing has affected his work. “I look back now and think I had the greatest childhood on Long Island. After school...
