Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour at The Paramount in Huntington Oct 08, 2022 – presale password

Some Like It Hot, the stage musical based on the MGM film of the same name and co-written by NBC late night star Amber Ruffin, will officially open on Broadway this December, producers announced Wednesday.
Co-written by Matthew López, the Tony Award-winning Inheritance playwright set to make his directorial debut with Amazon Studios’ LGBTQ romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, the musical comedy is set to open on Dec. 11 at the Shubert Theatre. Preview performances will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with general tickets to go on sale beginning May 2.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director...
