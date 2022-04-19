Dear Doctor: Are short naps of any benefit to adults?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently I didn’t take my blood pressure meds for a few days, which I know was foolish. All of a sudden, my vision went sideways. By this, I mean I was seeing differently out of each eye. I don’t know if you’d call it double vision, but I was driving when this happened. It was a short distance and traffic was light, so I tried closing one eye (alternated eyes) and was able to see well enough to make it home without incident. Could you tell me what this is called? I’m not asking for a firm diagnosis, but was it likely caused by not taking my BP meds? -- Anon.

HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO