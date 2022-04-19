ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Announces The Starr Foundation Program for Discovery Science

By Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced the establishment of The Starr Foundation Program for Discovery Science, a pioneering new initiative made possible by a generous $50 million gift from The Starr Foundation. The program will support the visionary work of scientists at the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI),...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

3 recent discoveries at Yale Cancer Center

Here are three findings made by Yale Cancer Center scientists Becker's has covered since March 4:. 1. Researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15. 2. Researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting T-cells, which may improve and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Harvard Medical School

Bipolar Breakthrough

The main treatment for bipolar disorder, lithium, was approved a half-century ago but doesn't help all patients and has significant side effects. Little progress has been made in finding better therapies, in part because scientists don’t fully understand how the condition arises or exactly how lithium improves symptoms when it does work.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Charity#Msk
scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tampa Bay Times

COVID spurs research breakthroughs for cancer, chronic diseases

The billions of dollars invested in covid vaccines and COVID-19 research so far are expected to yield medical and scientific dividends for decades, helping doctors battle influenza, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and far more diseases. “This is just the start,” said Dr. Judith James, vice president of clinical affairs for the...
CANCER
WOLF

Geisinger Cancer Center expansion

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center is opening a new Cancer Center in Wilkes-Barre. The Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center will begin taking patients starting next week. Geisinger says this four-story expansion combines leading-edge cancer treatments, compassionate and skilled doctors, and the latest...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
richmondobserver

Sandhills Center announces April Family Support Program webinars

WEST END — The Family Support and Community Collaboration Programs are funded by Sandhills Center and conducted through a contract with North Carolina Families United. The programs support families of children with emotional, learning, and behavioral challenges. April 14: Parents, Foster Parents and Caregivers Support Group meeting will be...
WEST END, NC
MedicalXpress

Predicting response to adoptive cell therapies in cancer

Immunotherapy has changed the way oncology patients are treated. Immunotherapy approaches, including the use of immunomodulatory agents to enhance anti-cancer responses and the recent development of adoptive cell therapies have improved patients' survival rates and reduced the risk of recurrence for many cancer types. However, many patients do not respond...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Team Tests Novel Therapy Designed To Treat Metastasis in Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are testing an experimental treatment for metastatic cancer focusing on pancreatic cancer. Metastasis, the condition when cancer cells spread beyond the original tumor, is the “worst enemy” of cancer patients, said Wei R. Chen, Ph.D., the Stephenson Chair and Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Gallogly College of Engineering.
CANCER
Nature.com

Engineered cellular immunotherapies in cancer and beyond

This year marks the tenth anniversary of cell therapy with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T cells for refractory leukemia. The widespread commercial approval of genetically engineered T cells for a variety of blood cancers offers hope for patients with other types of cancer, and the convergence of human genome engineering and cell therapy technology holds great potential for generation of a new class of cellular therapeutics. In this Review, we discuss the goals of cellular immunotherapy in cancer, key challenges facing the field and exciting strategies that are emerging to overcome these obstacles. Finally, we outline how developments in the cancer field are paving the way for cellular immunotherapeutics in other diseases.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Advances in Cancer Drug Discovery

Cancer encompasses a large group of complex multifactorial diseases, which are characterized by the rapid and uncontrollable proliferation of abnormal cells. Although much progress has been made in recent decades, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million lives lost in 2020. As a result, scientists are continuing to look for more effective treatment strategies.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Survival Rate for Ependymoma? Tumor Grades

The relative 5-year survival rate for ependymoma is 83.9%, although this depends on various factors such as the grade and type of tumor, age and health of the person when diagnosed, and how the cancer responds to treatment. What is ependymoma?. An ependymoma is a type of primary central nervous...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover gene mutation that signals aggressive melanoma

Mutation of a gene called ARID2 plays a role in increasing the chance that melanoma, a deadly skin cancer, will turn dangerously metastatic, Mount Sinai researchers report. The findings suggest that patients whose melanoma tumors have an ARID2 mutation may have a more aggressive cancer and may need to be treated differently, according to a study published in Cell Reports in April.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

DNA study uncovers 58 new mutations that trigger cancer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — The largest study of whole genome sequencing (WGS) to date has discovered 58 new ways that cancer develops in the human body. An ultra-detailed examination of thousands of tumors from more than 12,000 cancer patients in the United Kingdom uncovered a “treasure trove” of clues about what causes cancer. The research could eventually help scientists create new treatments for the deadly disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrating human brain proteomes with genome-wide association data implicates novel proteins in post-traumatic stress disorder

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified several risk loci for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, how they confer PTSD risk remains unclear. We aimed to identify genes that confer PTSD risk through their effects on brain protein abundance to provide new insights into PTSD pathogenesis. To that end, we integrated human brain proteomes with PTSD GWAS results to perform a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) of PTSD, followed by Mendelian randomization, using a discovery and confirmatory study design. Brain proteomes (N"‰="‰525) were profiled from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex using mass spectrometry. The Million Veteran Program (MVP) PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰186,689) was used for the discovery PWAS, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰174,659) was used for the confirmatory PWAS. To understand whether genes identified at the protein-level were also evident at the transcript-level, we performed a transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) using human brain transcriptomes (N"‰="‰888) and the MVP PTSD GWAS results. We identified 11 genes that contribute to PTSD pathogenesis via their respective cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Seven of 11 genes (64%) replicated in the confirmatory PWAS and 4 of 11 also had their cis-regulated brain mRNA levels associated with PTSD. High confidence level was assigned to 9 of 11 genes after considering evidence from the confirmatory PWAS and TWAS. Most of the identified genes are expressed in other PTSD-relevant brain regions and several are preferentially expressed in excitatory neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. These genes are novel, promising targets for mechanistic and therapeutic studies to find new treatments for PTSD.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy