ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

New digital kiosks installed at Fresno's Woodward and Roeding parks

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETOZ9_0fDSfPk300

There's a new way to pay for parking if you plan to visit Woodward or Roeding parks in Fresno.

Newly-installed kiosks are now up and running at both parks. You can use the kiosk to pay for parking once you find a spot.

All you need is your license plate number.

The machines take credit and debit cards as well as Apple and Google pay.

You can also use your phone to pay through the ParkMobileAPP.

A toll booth attendant will no longer be in place.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD launches new dispatch system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is using a new dispatch system that they say will help them gather the most critical information when calls come into dispatch. The system is called CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch), and Captain Don Gross says it helps officers in the field separate information separate critical information from […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy