New digital kiosks installed at Fresno's Woodward and Roeding parks

There's a new way to pay for parking if you plan to visit Woodward or Roeding parks in Fresno.

Newly-installed kiosks are now up and running at both parks. You can use the kiosk to pay for parking once you find a spot.

All you need is your license plate number.

The machines take credit and debit cards as well as Apple and Google pay.

You can also use your phone to pay through the ParkMobileAPP.

A toll booth attendant will no longer be in place.