Crown the Empire: The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour in Baltimore, MD Jun 26, 2022 – presale password

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “So Sick” singer Ne-Yo, R&B supergroup The O’Jays, “Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge and rapper Yung Bleu are among the headliners performing at this year’s AFRAM Festival, which is returning to a fully in-person event, Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials said. The two-day festival is scheduled for the weekend of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Also on the bill: DJ Quicksilva (“Anybody from Baltimore, he probably DJed your prom, we all know that, right?” Scott said), gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson, singer Rotimi...

