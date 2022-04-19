ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

A day to reflect, with no V-C Day ever coming

Cover picture for the articleThere will be no V-C Day version of V-E Day or V-J Day, so ACHI is proposing something a little different. V-E Day, or Victory in Europe Day, was May 8, 1945. V-J Day, or Victory over Japan Day, was August 14 of that same year. Those were the...

The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
The Atlantic

‘Where Is the Line Where Immoral Becomes Evil?’

In yesterday’s keynote at Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy, a conference hosted by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Maria Ressa compared the impact of social media on our information ecosystem in recent years to that of an atomic bomb: destructive, all-consuming, irreversible. Afterward, Ressa sat down with Atlantic executive editor Adrienne LaFrance to discuss Rappler, the news site she co-founded in the Philippines; press freedom; social-media platforms; and how journalists and audiences can guard against disinformation. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and concision.
Vice

How COVID and Black Lives Matter Converged

2020 was the year a once-in-a-generation global pandemic clashed with a global call for racial equality. “The historic Black Lives Matter protests were the largest demonstrations in US history and reverberated globally,” Walsh says. “The devastating Covid-19 pandemic, a once-in-a-century disaster, has impacted the entire world. And both situations...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nearly 1,600 books facing book bans nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More states are challenging or banning certain books in schools and universities nationwide. The American Library Association (ALA) says these books are typically about racial equity, have minorities as protagonists, or address LGBTQ+ issues. Some members of Congress are reviewing how this effort at the state...
