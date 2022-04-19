A day to reflect, with no V-C Day ever coming

In yesterday’s keynote at Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy, a conference hosted by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Maria Ressa compared the impact of social media on our information ecosystem in recent years to that of an atomic bomb: destructive, all-consuming, irreversible. Afterward, Ressa sat down with Atlantic executive editor Adrienne LaFrance to discuss Rappler, the news site she co-founded in the Philippines; press freedom; social-media platforms; and how journalists and audiences can guard against disinformation. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and concision.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO