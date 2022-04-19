ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Guyton talks new music, dream collaborators and more

By Hayley FitzPatrick
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton is sharing more about what new music she has coming. The Grammy-nominated country artist, who released her debut album, "Remember Her Name," in 2021, says she's prepared and excited to show her fans "another side" of herself with her new work. "I've always been wanting to write...

