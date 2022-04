Over the weekend came a shocking revelation online as West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she wouldn't be in attendance at this year's Academy Awards ceremony, not because she didn't want to be there, but because she "wasn't invited." The claim came in response to a fan eager to see what she would wear to the event, prompting Zegler to temper expectations about her presence. In the immediate firestorm that arose from the news however fans of the Oscar nominated movie, which is up for Best Picture at this year's event, took to social media to express even more disdain than usual with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and it worked.

