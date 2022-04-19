ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man in stable condition after reported stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhGFO_0fDSd5UQ00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday morning.

Police and medics responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 6 a.m.

Police said the man who was stabbed was conscious and alert. First responders said they noticed a minor wound on his shoulder.

The man is in stable condition. Police said he was uncooperative when speaking with officers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Hurricane Force
2d ago

People going to Pittsburgh are all potential victims with crime not being controlled. Go ahead if you don't value your lives.

Reply(1)
6
Ihate Communists
2d ago

nothing but begging junkies and nut jobs downtown now these days.

Reply
6
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting: Police identify 2 teenage boys killed

PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were killed and at least 10 people were shot early Sunday in a shooting during a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh, authorities said. According to the Pittsburgh Police Department, officials said they received multiple ShotSpotter alerts just after 12:30 a.m. EDT in the North Side area of the city, WPXI-TV reported. When police arrived, more shots were being fired and several youths were fleeing from an Airbnb property, the television station reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side. You can read his full comments below: “First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims. We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Downtown Pittsburgh#5th Smithfield#Jennifertomazic#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny. Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them. Police are thankful for the cooperation from the community coming forward with information that will help solve these crimes. If you have any videos or photographs you believe might assist with the investigation, please up upload them here: https://t.co/xe3SEZ3oia https://t.co/lqBzDrUPDI — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 17, 2022 WHAT HAPPENED? Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie’s east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s Heartbreaking:’ Residents Recall Chaotic Scene During Overnight Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Evidence of the chaotic overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side is very present as several bullet holes can be seen in a truck, a glass door, and destruction is clear throughout the East Allegheny neighborhood. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “Here we are, on Easter, how can you even have a holiday?” RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC-TV

Photos: 3 Easter weekend mass shootings leave 2 dead, dozens injured

Easter weekend 2022 mass shootings Pittsburgh Police crime scene investigators, right, inspect bullet holes in a rental truck parked across the street from the short-term rental property, in rear, where police say a shooting at a house party took place in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

48 Hours Later: Investigation Intensifies Following Mass Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 9

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two days after a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side, Pittsburgh Police are intensifying their investigation. Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted inside and outside of a residence in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood — which was rented out via Airbnb. Police now say nine other people were shot, not eight like previously thought. The ninth was taken to the hospital by private means in stable condition, police said. On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joined KDKA’s Your Day Pittsburgh to discuss the most recent developments in the investigation. Schubert spoke about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police were called to Pittsburgh Airbnb for noise complaint 90 minutes before Sunday’s mass shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police confirmed that they were called to the Airbnb where a mass shooting took place on Easter morning hours before gunfire started. Police said that on Saturday at 11 p.m., an officer responded to a noise complaint at the address where the party was. The officer asked the male who opened the door where the homeowner was and another male came downstairs to the ground floor. The party on the second floor was reportedly out of view.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy