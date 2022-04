Motorola has been on a roll lately, growing faster than any other Android OEM as it gobbles up the market share left by LG's withdrawal from smartphones. A big component of its strategy appears to be making a phone at every conceivable price point, from the bargain-basement Moto G Pure to the updated Edge+ flagship. The latest additions to the Moto G family fall somewhere in the middle. The Moto G Stylus 5G is a tweaked version of the 4G Stylus from earlier this year, and the Moto G 5G is a slightly cheaper MediaTek-powered device with no stylus. Although, "cheaper" is a relative term here—both phones are a bit more spendy than you'd expect at $499 for the Stylus 5G and $399 for the Moto G 5G. They could have trouble competing with the excellent budget phones already on the market.

