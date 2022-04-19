ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

City Board to Hear Appeal of Telecommunications Tower Permit for Tower Unknowingly Built in Pasadena

By ANDY VITALICIO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, April 21, will hear an appeal by telecommunications company T-Mobile to a Hearing Officer decision on May 5, 2021 that disapproved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for an existing monopine (communications pole disguised as a pine tree) telecommunications tower at 2122 North Arroyo Blvd....

