The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • The West Reading Craft Pretzel & Beer Fest, featuring 40 regional beers and a variety of pretzel makers and pretzel dishes, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the 500 through 700 blocks of Penn Avenue. The event is free, with pay-as-you-go food and drinks, or you can purchase a three-hour ticketed tasting of locally made pretzels and beer for $45. The Youngers, a local Americana band, will headline the music, performing at 4 p.m. on the Sixth Avenue Stage. Performing earlier in the day are Mike & The Y-Tones at 12:15, John King Dance Band at 1:30 and FSB Band at 2:45. For more information, see visitwestreading.org.

2 DAYS AGO