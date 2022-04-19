ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Police investigating stabbing find man critically injured

KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to the scene of a stabbing early Tuesday morning and found a man with...

www.ketv.com

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police responding to disturbance, arrest two women

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting and making threats toward another female. Police responded to a report of a disturbance, and observed a woman inside a home, pushing another woman into a television stand and trying to kick-in a living room door. The female...
BEATRICE, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha police investigate murder of 22-year-old

OMAHA, Neb.-Police in Omaha are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to Immanuel Hospital where a man was being treated for gunshot wounds. Police said the man, identified as Eltio Plater, Jr., 22, was transferred to CUMC-Bergan Hospital where he...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Missing inmate from Omaha taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha that was reported missing in late January was recently arrested by Omaha Police. Brandon Bridgeford was charged with flight to avoid arrest and theft of a stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody last Friday. According...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man dies after being shot at Omaha gas station

An Iowa amusement park ride that an 11-year-old boy died on will remain closed. One of Omaha's oldest theatres is closing its doors for good. Only on 6: Medical cannabis petition drive needs donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. Efforts to put medical marijuana on the November ballot are in jeopardy.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) cotractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports meth arrest, five DUIs

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Sunday. Amber Cunningham, 39, of Falls City was arrested April 12 for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. A 56-year-old Shubert woman was arrested for terroristic threats on April 13. A 66-year-old Rulo man, a 65-year-old Falls City man,...
FALLS CITY, NE
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Police report felony arrests

FALLS CITY -- Falls City police report the arrest of 37-year-old Matthew Marrs of Falls City on April 11. Marrs is suspected of assault by strangulation. On April 10, police arrested 45-year-old Michael Collier of Falls City. He is suspected of felony possession and tampering with evidence.
FALLS CITY, NE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID

