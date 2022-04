OXFORD – Losers of three in a row and seven of the last 10 games, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco admits he doesn’t have all the answers at the moment. The Rebels (21-15, 5-10 SEC) fell to Southeast Missouri State 13-3 at Swayze Field on Tuesday on a night where nine pitchers combined to walk or hit 13 Redhawks batters. The Ole Miss offense was stymied despite racking up 10 hits. The Rebels left nine runners on base and also committed three errors.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO