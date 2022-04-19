“Be part of the voter turnout,” last day to vote in Municipal Election

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB )– Several Bay County seats are up for grabs and election officials want to make sure your voice is heard. You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening to cast your ballot.

“Voter turnout can be stronger at this time,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen.

Andersen said he is encouraging those who still need to vote to not wait until the very last minute and also to be aware of your voter registration status and know which polls are open before you walk out the door to cast your ballot.

Each city has its own voting place, and you can only cast a ballot in your specific city.

Here are the voting locations:

For Panama City Beach residents: Voters can go to the Lyndell Conference Center located at 423 Lyndell Lane or the Frank Brown Community Center located at 16200 Panama City Beach Parkway.

Callaway Residents can cast their ballots at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center located at 500 Callaway Parkway.

Springfield residents can cast their ballot at Springfield City Hall located at 408 School Avenue.

Mexico Beach residents can go to First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach located at 823 15th Street.

Andersen said he often hears people complain about how elections turned out, to which he replied the only way to change this is to cast your ballot and vote. He also addressed concerns of election integrity.

“We have two systems that are independent of each other that tally the election, so when you talk about election security, Bay County has it double-fold,” he said.

For voters who have not yet turned in their mail-in ballots, Andersen said it’s too late to stick them in the mail, but voters are welcome to bring those mail-in ballots by his office on Tuesday until 7 p.m. so their votes will count.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.