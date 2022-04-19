ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron Acquires Checkmate Pharma, Moderna's Bivalent Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Update, Priority Review For AstraZeneca's Enhertu

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Regeneron Buys Cancer-Focused Checkmate Pharmaceuticals For $250M. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN has agreed to acquire Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc CMPI at $10.50 per share. The proposed acquisition values Checkmate's equity value at approximately $250 million....

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Neutralizing Antibody Response In Kids Under 6

Moderna Inc MRNA has announced interim data from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in children six months to under six years. The interim analysis showed that two 25 μg doses of mRNA-1273 in participants 6 months to under six years met the primary endpoint with robust neutralizing antibody response similar to adults mRNA-1273 and a favorable safety profile.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

In the race for a children’s COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna is pushing ahead

Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children from ages 6 months to under 6 years old. If emergency authorization is granted, the Cambridge-based biotech company will be the first to have a vaccine for that age group available for distribution in the U.S., with other countries likely to follow. It will be ahead of Pfizer, which is currently the only company to have a U.S.-approved vaccine for ages 5-17.
newsnet5

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure drugs due to cancer risk

Pfizer is recalling three blood pressure medications over an impurity that could cause cancer. The recall involves the drug Accuretic and two generic versions. Pfizer said it found elevated levels of nitrosamine, an impurity that is common in water and food but can cause cancer if a person is exposed to high levels over a long period of time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Moderna CMO on Kid Vaccines, Boosters, and the Next COVID Wave

March 25, 2022 -- Newly released data on how well the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine works in children 6 months to 6 years old brings good news, even if efficacy against infection came in below 45%, the chief medical officer of Moderna said in an exclusive interview with Medscape/WebMD. "As a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

EMA Recommends Approval Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy, Evusheld

EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting marketing authorization for AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Evusheld to prevent COVID-19 in adults and adolescents before potential exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Evusheld is made of tixagevimab and cilgavimab, two monoclonal antibodies designed to attach to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FDA Approves Direct Biologics to Proceed with a Landmark Phase 3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Trial

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, a regenerative biotechnology company with a groundbreaking extracellular vesicle (EV) platform technology, announced today that the FDA has approved the company to proceed with its Phase 3 clinical trial using its investigational EV drug, ExoFlo, to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to Covid-19. Direct Biologics is the first and only EV company to receive FDA Phase 3 approval for an Investigational New Drug (IND) indication to date.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Commences Its Most Comprehensive Study To Date

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced that it has begun its multi-week human clinical hypertension study. The randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled, cross-over study in 60 people, HYPER-H21-4, is the most comprehensive study ever undertaken by Lexaria.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Scrubs Magazine

Trial Shows Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine is Effective in Infants

Most children under the age of five aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, but Moderna is trying to change that. The company recently completed a trial that shows its vaccine for children under six is both safe and effective. They are now working on government approval. This study found that giving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Individual Studies Suggest Pfizer’s Paxlovid May Treat COVID-19

Although research is being conducted on Long COVID or Long COVID-19, whose symptoms continue for weeks and months after initial infection, there are very few ongoing clinical trials on treatments. Anecdotally, there has been what appears to be a successful treatment for Long Covid using Pfizer’s antiviral regimen Paxlovid. Read on for more details.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

FDA Committee Shuts Door on Single-Arm Trials for PI3K Inhibitors

Toxicities and concerning patient survival data sparked a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to recommend shutting the door on single-arm clinical studies of PI3K inhibitors, a drug class that has been used to treat various forms of hematological cancers. Instead, the FDA advisory committee recommended the use of...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify therapeutic target for aggressive blood cancer

A new study published today in the journal Genes & Development reveals a gene that normally suppresses the formation of tumors but is reprogrammed at the onset of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), an aggressive type of blood cancer that is responsible for 5-15% of all types of leukemia. The findings...
CANCER
