The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron Acquires Checkmate Pharma, Moderna's Bivalent Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Update, Priority Review For AstraZeneca's Enhertu
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Regeneron Buys Cancer-Focused Checkmate Pharmaceuticals For $250M. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN has agreed to acquire Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc CMPI at $10.50 per share. The proposed acquisition values Checkmate's equity value at approximately $250 million....www.benzinga.com
