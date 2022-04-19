The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron Acquires Checkmate Pharma, Moderna's Bivalent Booster COVID-19 Vaccine Update, Priority Review For AstraZeneca's Enhertu

Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children from ages 6 months to under 6 years old. If emergency authorization is granted, the Cambridge-based biotech company will be the first to have a vaccine for that age group available for distribution in the U.S., with other countries likely to follow. It will be ahead of Pfizer, which is currently the only company to have a U.S.-approved vaccine for ages 5-17.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO